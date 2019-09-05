Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) versus Akamai Technologies (OTCMKTS:AKAM) Head to Head Analysis

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sparta Commercial Services and Akamai Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Akamai Technologies 2 5 9 1 2.53

Akamai Technologies has a consensus target price of $88.07, suggesting a potential downside of 4.85%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Akamai Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Akamai Technologies $2.71 billion 5.63 $298.37 million $2.76 33.54

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services N/A N/A N/A Akamai Technologies 15.12% 16.32% 9.96%

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Sparta Commercial Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages Websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, and EMS equipment. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. The company also offers enterprise security solutions, including Enterprise Application Access that enables remote access to applications; and Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attacks. In addition, the company provides Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tools and controls; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive Websites; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website. Further, it provides carrier solutions, including Aura Managed CDN, intelligent recursive DNS platforms, and security and personalization services; and media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery, download delivery, media services live, and media analytics, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. The company sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

