SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49,728.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $49,728.00 and $9.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

