SongCoin (SONG) Trading 6.2% Higher This Week

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One SongCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, SongCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. SongCoin has a total market cap of $6,870.00 and $3.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00617950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About SongCoin

SongCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania and its Facebook page is accessible here . SongCoin’s official website is www.songcoin.org

SongCoin Coin Trading

SongCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SongCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SongCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SongCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

