Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.58)-(0.54) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.55). The company issued revenue guidance of $265-268 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.25 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.58–0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.42.

Smartsheet stock traded down $5.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 201,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,395. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,935,761 shares of company stock worth $479,084,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

