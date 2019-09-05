Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

SGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Smart Global to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Smart Global from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Smart Global stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. 105,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,518. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $646.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Smart Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $60,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen C. Dow bought 17,059 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $537,187.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $357,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 33.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Smart Global during the second quarter worth about $661,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Smart Global during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smart Global by 14.1% during the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 145,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Smart Global by 302.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.