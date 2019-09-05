Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.42-0.40) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $603-610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.91 million.Slack also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.42–0.4 EPS.

WORK traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.42. 417,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,195,303. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.96.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 376,238 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $14,409,915.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,568.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,086,717 shares of company stock worth $272,971,492.

