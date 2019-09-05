Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase Sells 3,160 Shares of Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $103,584.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,015.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Schellhase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, David Schellhase sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $152,050.00.

On Friday, June 21st, David Schellhase sold 349,339 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $13,372,696.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WORK traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.87. 22,080,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,195,303. Slack has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.82 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.96.

