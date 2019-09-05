Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $82,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $83,150.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $77,725.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $75,375.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $74,200.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $76,800.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $77,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $78,375.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $76,725.00.

Shares of WORK traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 36,962,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Slack from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

