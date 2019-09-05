Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.24% of PetIQ worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 327,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $2,647,491. 23.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $29.39. 16,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,461. PetIQ Inc has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $829.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.09.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. PetIQ had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

