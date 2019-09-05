Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.40. 19,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.29. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $115.09 and a 52-week high of $139.29. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

