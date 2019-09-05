Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,565,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,660,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after buying an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,731,000 after buying an additional 389,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

ETFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.