Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 577,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,205,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,158,529.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,174,109.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Kingsbury sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $127,143.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,458 shares of company stock worth $16,796,647. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.18. The stock had a trading volume of 850,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,434. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.21. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $209.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 163.50% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $168.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

