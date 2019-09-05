Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.15% of Safety Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 755.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

SAFT stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,965. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $102.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Safety Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

