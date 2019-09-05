Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Shares in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,855,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,753 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,923,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,794,000 after purchasing an additional 547,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 393,966 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

MDU stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. 54,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,912. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

