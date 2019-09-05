Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 3,390 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,018,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,525,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,487 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in HD Supply by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,759,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,345,000 after purchasing an additional 639,764 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 585,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP boosted its stake in HD Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,000,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,423,000 after purchasing an additional 546,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HDS traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $40.07. 84,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

HDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $29,903,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.