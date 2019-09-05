SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. SITE Centers posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SITE Centers.
SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,244,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.
Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,790. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.48.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
