Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 475,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 59,875.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 139,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 13.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 24.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $26,123.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $869,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 132,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,019. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $41.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $618.34 million, a PE ratio of 72.44 and a beta of -0.35.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

