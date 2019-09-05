Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.91-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6-6.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.91-3.23 EPS.

SIG stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,837,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.68.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

