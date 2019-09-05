SIG (LON:SHI) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on SIG from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SIG from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on SIG from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 140.71 ($1.84).

Get SIG alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $771.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. SIG has a 52 week low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.