Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 156.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.49. The company has a market capitalization of $214.46 million and a PE ratio of 50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Shield Therapeutics has a one year low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 202 ($2.64).

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

