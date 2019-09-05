Shard (SHARD) Trading 31.1% Higher This Week

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Shard coin can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Shard has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shard has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

SHARD is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 24,882,946 coins and its circulating supply is 19,554,434 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io . Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

