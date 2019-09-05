Severfield (LON:SFR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Severfield (LON:SFR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on shares of Severfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Severfield stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Severfield has a 12-month low of GBX 60.26 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $186.60 million and a PE ratio of 9.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.00. Severfield’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Derek Randall sold 29,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £18,928.65 ($24,733.63).

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

