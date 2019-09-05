Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,057.55% and a negative net margin of 120.67%. The company’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Sequans Communications from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.23.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 128,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,599. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 36,546 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,370,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 155,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

