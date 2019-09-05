Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 6,836 Shares

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $500,463.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SGEN traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,432. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73.
Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,196,000 after buying an additional 69,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 424.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.
About Seattle Genetics
Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.
Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.