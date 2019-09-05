Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 6,836 Shares

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $500,463.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SGEN traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,432. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,196,000 after buying an additional 69,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 424.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

