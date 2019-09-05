Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 156.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 16.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 279,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,188 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 141.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.32. 1,521,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,677. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 121.14% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.