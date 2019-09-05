Scott Fenster Sells 2,118 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total value of $178,166.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Scott Fenster sold 2,477 shares of Equity Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $196,574.72.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their price target on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.98.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

