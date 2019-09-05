Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 258,740 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 258,740 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,557,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,927,000 after buying an additional 43,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NetApp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.61. 1,427,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,062. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $88.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Longbow Research cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.79.

In related news, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $330,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,686.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,350,902.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,808 shares of company stock worth $4,792,561 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

