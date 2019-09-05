Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 80,449 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,316.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 619,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 611,815 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,836.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 406,163 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,335,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,431,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Conor Murphy bought 3,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $107,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,783.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Rosenthal bought 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,748.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,441 shares of company stock worth $1,091,409. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.42. 52,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,595. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $36.00 target price on Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.