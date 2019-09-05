Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 7,034 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,955,241 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $264,077,000 after buying an additional 683,635 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 116.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 23,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.8% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 444,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,026,885. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.39.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

