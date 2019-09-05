SaluS (SLS) Price Hits $15.50 on Top Exchanges

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for about $15.50 or 0.00146841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $15.69 million and $2,809.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001976 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,591.63 or 1.00305611 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003807 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000499 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000416 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

