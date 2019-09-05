Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director William G. Bock Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,095. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.06 and a beta of 2.08. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

