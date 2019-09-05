Safran (EPA:SAF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Safran (EPA:SAF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €143.00 ($166.28) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €126.91 ($147.57).

Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($107.40). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €129.40.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

