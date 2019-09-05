Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $216.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Safe Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

