SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €12.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SFQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.59 ($14.64).

ETR SFQ opened at €8.14 ($9.47) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.10. The stock has a market cap of $369.51 million and a PE ratio of 9.04. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12 month low of €7.79 ($9.05) and a 12 month high of €13.87 ($16.13).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

