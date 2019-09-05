Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 512,594 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 512,594 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $22,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

DAL stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

