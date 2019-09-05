Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 154,455 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $23,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 43,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,605. The firm has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Pareto Securities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

