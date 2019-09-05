Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,056 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 291,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $21,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 38,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Quant Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 400,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,252. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

