Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.59 Million Stock Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $21,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,030 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,875,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 46.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 748,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,856,000 after acquiring an additional 238,106 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Five Below by 104.7% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,598,000 after acquiring an additional 204,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 1,054.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,987,000 after buying an additional 198,385 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $8.31 on Thursday, hitting $128.59. 91,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,491. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.10. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

