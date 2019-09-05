Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.05 Million Stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV worth $20,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 440.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.37. 36,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,289. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $191.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.921 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s previous dividend of $0.91. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.36 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

