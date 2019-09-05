Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,529 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.78% of Kearny Financial worth $21,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 19.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 724,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 118,512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Regan sold 4,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John F. Regan sold 3,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $43,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

KRNY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 26,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,852. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.46. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 16.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

