Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,424 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,147,000 after acquiring an additional 489,501 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 42.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,496,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,166,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,346,000 after purchasing an additional 191,442 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,130,000 after purchasing an additional 752,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,215,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,879,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $60.87. 2,196,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,579. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,946.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,815 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,065 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.