Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 212,164 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,164 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Nomad Foods worth $20,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth $19,971,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 7,313,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,206,000 after acquiring an additional 943,564 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 592.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 862,031 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 761,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 711,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,818.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 562,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 532,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOMD. ValuEngine cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Nomad Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 942,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,494. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.87 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

