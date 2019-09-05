Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 90,892 Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,432 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,892 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Banco Macro worth $23,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Banco Macro by 10,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.94. 52,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $77.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $465.92 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMA. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

