Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

RVT stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,338. Royce Value Trust has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.