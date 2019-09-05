Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ROST has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen set a $116.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim set a $120.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.10. 108,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 29,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $3,070,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 542,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,491,810.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,238 shares of company stock valued at $22,279,714. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.