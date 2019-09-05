Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 207.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total transaction of $2,646,864.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,271.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219 shares in the company, valued at $109,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $14,316,033. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $11.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $508.17. The company had a trading volume of 618,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,745. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.24 and a fifty-two week high of $589.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.