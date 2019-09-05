Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,396 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 46.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 70.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $9.82 on Thursday, hitting $237.09. 978,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.98 and a 200-day moving average of $202.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $238.02. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

