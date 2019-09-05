Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 15,346 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 219,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 128,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,066,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,358,000 after buying an additional 171,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $3,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,328.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 300,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,436,699 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.17. 1,175,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,230. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $67.62. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

