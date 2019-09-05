Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,830,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,477,000 after acquiring an additional 411,632 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,808,000 after buying an additional 997,004 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,682,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,275,000 after buying an additional 83,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,377,000 after buying an additional 787,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,294,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,288,000 after buying an additional 434,502 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $94,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,316.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,598. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $80.39. 1,400,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,614. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.