Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,142 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 845,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,348,000 after purchasing an additional 591,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,214,439,000 after purchasing an additional 591,322 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,573,858,000 after purchasing an additional 338,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,999,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,608,000 after purchasing an additional 327,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,717.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $172,809.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,091 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

YUM stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,093. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.91. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

